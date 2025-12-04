Crashes, fatalities on the roads over the Thanksgiving Holiday down in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — As the holiday season officially gets underway, many Virginians are gearing up for another round of travel. Preliminary data from Virginia State Police detailing Thanksgiving traffic activity may offer some encouraging insight into what drivers can expect during the upcoming Christmas travel period.

According to Virginia State Police, Hampton Roads recorded zero fatal crashes over the Thanksgiving holiday — a positive milestone for one of the Commonwealth’s busiest regions. Statewide, six people were killed in roadway incidents, two fewer than during Thanksgiving 2024. The closest fatal crash to Hampton Roads occurred in Accomack County.

In total, troopers responded to 1,147 crashes across Virginia during the holiday period, 123 of which resulted in injuries. Both figures reflect a slight decrease compared to last year.

These reductions mirror what Virginia has seen throughout 2025. As of December 1, the state has recorded 671 traffic fatalities, a significant drop from the 788 deaths reported by the same date in 2024.

With crash and fatality numbers trending downward, officials hope the Christmas travel season will continue the pattern. Virginia State Police plan to maintain a heightened presence on the highways, similar to Thanksgiving enforcement efforts that resulted in more than 4,300 speeding citations and 1,700 reckless driving charges.

Authorities say increased enforcement, combined with safer driving habits, could help ensure Hampton Roads sees a repeat of its Thanksgiving success: zero roadway deaths during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.