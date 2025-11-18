Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Transportation

Actions

Elizabeth River toll rates see slight increases for 2026

264 Downtown Tunnel East Bound
Elizabeth River Crossings
I-264 Downtown Tunnel
264 Downtown Tunnel East Bound
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — The Downtown and Midtown tunnels will see minor rate increases come Jan. 1, 2026, according to Elizabeth River Crossings.

The changes are in line with an agreed-upon plan between ERC and the Virginia Department of Transportation.

ERT says the tolls pay for maintenance of the tunnels and MLK Expressway, and help repay $2.1 billion debt from a structural improvement project from 2017.

Passenger vehicles will see an $0.08 increase at off-peak times if using an EZPass, and a $0.25 increase if paying by plate. For peak times, the increase is $0.17 for EZPass users and $0.33 if paying by plate during peak times.

Below is a breakdown of the changes:

Passenger vehicles

EZPass (2025) EZPass (2026)% changePlate (2025)Plate (2026)% change
12-5:30a$2.34$2.423.42%$7.00$7.253.57%
5:30-9a$3.23$3.405.26%$7.89$8.234.31%
9a-2:30p$2.34$2.423.42%$7.00$7.253.57%
2:30-7p$3.23$3.405.26%$7.89$8.234.31%
7p-12a$2.34$2.423.42%$7.00$7.253.57%

Heavy vehicles

EZPass (2025) EZPass (2026)% changePlate (2025)Plate (2026)% change
12-5:30a$7.00$7.253.57%$11.66$12.083.60%
5:30-9a$12.90$13.595.35%$17.56$18.424.90%
9a-2:30p$7.00$7.253.57%$11.66$12.083.60%
2:30-7p$12.90$13.595.35%$17.56$18.424.90%
7p-12a$7.00$7.253.57%$11.66$12.083.60%

More transportation news

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast