Elizabeth River toll rates see slight increases for 2026

NORFOLK, Va. — The Downtown and Midtown tunnels will see minor rate increases come Jan. 1, 2026, according to Elizabeth River Crossings.
The changes are in line with an agreed-upon plan between ERC and the Virginia Department of Transportation.
ERT says the tolls pay for maintenance of the tunnels and MLK Expressway, and help repay $2.1 billion debt from a structural improvement project from 2017.
Passenger vehicles will see an $0.08 increase at off-peak times if using an EZPass, and a $0.25 increase if paying by plate. For peak times, the increase is $0.17 for EZPass users and $0.33 if paying by plate during peak times.
Below is a breakdown of the changes:
Passenger vehicles
|EZPass (2025)
|EZPass (2026)
|% change
|Plate (2025)
|Plate (2026)
|% change
|12-5:30a
|$2.34
|$2.42
|3.42%
|$7.00
|$7.25
|3.57%
|5:30-9a
|$3.23
|$3.40
|5.26%
|$7.89
|$8.23
|4.31%
|9a-2:30p
|$2.34
|$2.42
|3.42%
|$7.00
|$7.25
|3.57%
|2:30-7p
|$3.23
|$3.40
|5.26%
|$7.89
|$8.23
|4.31%
|7p-12a
|$2.34
|$2.42
|3.42%
|$7.00
|$7.25
|3.57%
Heavy vehicles
|EZPass (2025)
|EZPass (2026)
|% change
|Plate (2025)
|Plate (2026)
|% change
|12-5:30a
|$7.00
|$7.25
|3.57%
|$11.66
|$12.08
|3.60%
|5:30-9a
|$12.90
|$13.59
|5.35%
|$17.56
|$18.42
|4.90%
|9a-2:30p
|$7.00
|$7.25
|3.57%
|$11.66
|$12.08
|3.60%
|2:30-7p
|$12.90
|$13.59
|5.35%
|$17.56
|$18.42
|4.90%
|7p-12a
|$7.00
|$7.25
|3.57%
|$11.66
|$12.08
|3.60%