Elizabeth River toll rates see slight increases for 2026

NORFOLK, Va. — The Downtown and Midtown tunnels will see minor rate increases come Jan. 1, 2026, according to Elizabeth River Crossings.

The changes are in line with an agreed-upon plan between ERC and the Virginia Department of Transportation.

ERT says the tolls pay for maintenance of the tunnels and MLK Expressway, and help repay $2.1 billion debt from a structural improvement project from 2017.

Passenger vehicles will see an $0.08 increase at off-peak times if using an EZPass, and a $0.25 increase if paying by plate. For peak times, the increase is $0.17 for EZPass users and $0.33 if paying by plate during peak times.

Below is a breakdown of the changes:

Passenger vehicles

EZPass (2025) EZPass (2026) % change Plate (2025) Plate (2026) % change 12-5:30a $2.34 $2.42 3.42% $7.00 $7.25 3.57% 5:30-9a $3.23 $3.40 5.26% $7.89 $8.23 4.31% 9a-2:30p $2.34 $2.42 3.42% $7.00 $7.25 3.57% 2:30-7p $3.23 $3.40 5.26% $7.89 $8.23 4.31% 7p-12a $2.34 $2.42 3.42% $7.00 $7.25 3.57%

Heavy vehicles