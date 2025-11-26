Crash rates spike on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, safety experts warn

NORFOLK, Va. — As millions of Americans hit the roads and airports for Thanksgiving, the annual reminder rings true once again: expect heavy traffic and crowded terminals.

But while most travelers focus on the journey to their holiday destinations, new data shows the return trip may actually be more dangerous.

According to recent figures from Samsara, a technology company that tracks commercial fleet safety, the crash rate on the Sunday after Thanksgiving is 65% higher than the Sunday before the holiday.

The reason is simple, travel flexibility on the front end of the holiday doesn’t exist on the way back. Before Thanksgiving, people often stagger their departures across several days: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and even Thursday morning. However, when the weekend ends, the majority of travelers pack the roads on Sunday, leading to congestion and a higher likelihood of incidents.

Safety leaders say the pattern holds true across the region.

“Whether it’s in Hampton Roads, whether it’s in Richmond, whether it’s in D.C., the roads will be packed,” said Matt Demlein with Virginia State Police.

To stay safe, officials urge travelers to give themselves plenty of time, avoid rushing, and stay alert behind the wheel.

“It is much better that you take your time and get to your destination safely than speed and potentially get into an accident and have a serious injury, or possibly never make it to your destination at all,” Demlein emphasized.

They also remind drivers to stick to the basics: obey speed limits, avoid texting, wear seat belts, and slow down or move over for vehicles displaying red, blue, or amber emergency lights.

If congestion becomes overwhelming, experts recommend identifying alternate routes.

“Maybe avoiding some of those major interstates or other major highways could potentially lead to less traffic — more time, but less congestion — on those non-primary roads,” said Ryan Adcock with AAA Tidewater.

Virginia State Police will also increase their visibility throughout the holiday travel period. Authorities urge motorists to follow the law, stay patient, and prioritize safety so everyone can enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday.