Hampton Roads Transit expands microtransit service, makes changes for 2026

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Major changes are coming to Hampton Roads Transit’s microtransit system in 2026, with some of those updates set to take effect within days.

Beginning January 12, HRT’s microtransit service will officially expand into two new cities: Hampton and Chesapeake. The agency will introduce one microtransit zone in each city, aimed at improving transportation access in areas with limited fixed-route bus service.

“Especially in Chesapeake, it does connect into areas with limited fixed route service,” said Thomas Becher, a Communications Manager with HRT.

HRT first launched its microtransit program in Newport News and Virginia Beach in late 2024. Since then, ridership in Newport News has reached just under 50,000 trips, while Virginia Beach has recorded slightly more than 31,000 rides.

Despite the expansion into new cities, the service will not continue everywhere. While microtransit will remain in Newport News through 2026, it will be ending in Virginia Beach,for now, on January 10.

Becher say those decisions are largely driven by local governments.

“Just as each city council determines the bus routes for our fixed routes, they also determine where the zone is for this service and to partially fund this service as well,” Becher explained.

In a statement to News 3, a spokesperson for the City of Virginia Beach said, “City Council will soon decide if they want to continue the Bayside HRT OnDemand. City staff are exploring options to offer citywide microtransit services in the future.”

While service in Virginia Beach is paused, Becher emphasized that microtransit remains a key part of HRT's long-term transportation strategy.

“Microtransit, in this case on-demand ride sharing, is going to be a crucial way for us to free up some bus operators and deploy those buses into areas with a little bit higher volume,” an HRT representative said. “This ride sharing allows for 15-minute pickup times to get people to bus stops and points of interest instead of waiting for a bus for up to an hour.”

Microtransit is not the only rideshare option HRT is promoting this winter. January has been dubbed “Vanuary,” a campaign encouraging residents to 'vanpool' using GoCommute. Riders who sign up may qualify for special discounts and stipends.

“Typically, vanpoolers will meet at a park-and-ride lot, like the one at Indian River and I-64,” Becher said. “They park there for free and then hop onto a van provided through Commute with Enterprise.”

To find out more about the "Vanuary" initiative, click here.

Plus, Hampton Roads Transit has information on their microtransit service here.