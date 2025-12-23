Travelers leave behind surprising items at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. — The holiday travel rush at Norfolk International Airport means more passengers — and more forgotten belongings piling up in the airport's lost and found department.

Nearly every drawer inside ORF's lost-and-found facility is filled to the brim with items left behind by travelers focused on catching their flights.

"We have all sorts of items - watches, Apple watches, jewelry," said Sgt. P.J. Grover with the Norfolk International Airport Police as he sifts through the drawer. "Hundreds of cell phones, hundreds of Apple products, hundreds of laptops every year."

Grover supervises the lost and found operation, which has become increasingly overwhelming over the years.

"I used to be surprised with all the stuff we get, but not anymore. It's really overwhelming," Grover said.

The items also get more unusual each year, according to Grover. Recent finds include a climbing harness, electric guitars, and hedge trimmers that someone attempted to bring through security.

"We had a pair of very large hedge trimmers that somebody was trying to fly with. Hedge trimmers — it's like, you can't take these things. What were you thinking?" Grover said.

The airport police department handles lost items found within the airport itself, including bathrooms, restaurants, and security checkpoints. Items left on planes are managed by individual airlines.

ORF keeps lost items for 60 days before considering them for auction or donation to local nonprofits.

"Especially during this time of year, we really like to donate the coats and jackets and different things to local nonprofits," said Lacy Rose Dickinson, the airport's customer experience manager.

The airport recently launched a new online system called Boomerang to help reunite travelers with their lost belongings. Through the airport's website, people can enter item descriptions, when and where they lost something, and receive automatic notifications when items are found. It’s helpful if they can provide a photo as well.

"The system automatically gives you notification, so you have an update on if an item has been found and at that point, you're able to have the item shipped back to you if you don't live locally," Dickinson said.

The new system comes as record numbers of people travel during the holiday season, leading to more lost items.

"The airport is growing all the time. More flights, more airlines — and the more we get, the more we have and the more people leave," Grover said.

Airport officials encourage travelers who find abandoned items to turn them in to help reunite them with their owners.

"It makes you feel good when you see an item is turned in. It gives you hope for society, really," Grover said.

Any unclaimed electronic devices like cell phones, tablets or computers are wiped clean before being sold at auction.

The airport holds auctions twice yearly, with the most recent occurring a few weeks ago and the next expected around summer.

Travelers who lose items should file a report either in person or online with the airport or their airline, depending on where the item was lost.

