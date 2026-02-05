Lidl planned for Norfolk's Railyard district may not be happening, city says

NORFOLK, Va. — A planned Lidl grocery store that would have been the anchor of the newly redeveloped Railyard at Lambert's Point along Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk may not be happening at all, a city spokesperson confirmed to WTKR News 3 Thursday.

I'm a Norfolk resident and have been reporting on the Railyard redevelopment since plans came together three years ago.

In that time, numerous businesses have opened — including Just Birdies, a Jimmy Johns, Biscuit Belly, an ABC store, Afterglow Brewing, Fr8 House Coffee, Chicken Salad Chick, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Sanctuary, StretchLab, and more — but the construction of the Lidl never broke ground.

The site developer previously told News 3, Lidl finalized a contract in August 2023 and construction would take about a year, predicting an opening in late 2024, early 2025.

Several viewers have reached out to me about the Lidl recently, which prompted me to go straight to the source. So, I sent Lidl an email about the progress the Norfolk store — which, as of February 2026, is still an empty lot.

In response to my inquiry, they wrote, "Thanks for your interest in Lidl US! At this time, we do not have any information to share on a potential store opening in Norfolk, Virginia. We announce store openings a month in advance and will share news as we have it."

I looked into property records with the city and confirmed that Lidl does, in fact, own the site.

Lidl is a German-based discount grocery chain with thousands of locations around the world. The Virginia Beach Lidl was the first the company opened in the U.S. in 2017.

Then I reached out to Norfolk city officials, who told me, "According to our Department of Economic Development, Lidl has basically stopped their expansion plans on the east coast of the country and possibly the entire U.S."

I've reached out to Lidl again and the Norfolk Department of Economic Development.

I'll update this story when we hear back.