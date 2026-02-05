Christian Temple of Norfolk in Park Place neighborhood listed for sale

NORFOLK, Va. — A historic church building that has stood in Norfolk’s Park Place neighborhood for more than a century is now on the market, opening the door for possible redevelopment of the long-vacant property.

The former Christian Temple of Norfolk church at 303 W. 34th Street, built in 1922, has largely sat unused since the congregation closed in 2006. Now, a commercial real estate firm has been hired to market the property to potential buyers.

Neighbors who pass the building daily say they hope to see the space become something the community can use again.

Ashley Verbert, who lives nearby and frequently walks past the church, said she often imagines what the property could become.

“I just think about all the things that could be happening in it,” Verbert said. “It's right in the middle of this community where there could be resources of some sort, you know, community center or even a cafe or other small businesses. And I just think it's such a cool building and it's beautiful and historic that it would just be amazing if it was turned into something that people could use."

Historic newspaper accounts show the Gothic-style church was constructed at a cost of about $200,000. When the building first opened in 1924, more than 2,000 people reportedly attended early services there, making it a major gathering place for the community at the time.

Sam Orr, executive vice president with MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate, said the property’s location is one of its strongest selling points.

“The position of it from a location perspective in the Park Place neighborhood is very attractive,” Orr said. “It's situated within an established carpool corridor. Obviously, you're close to Norfolk General Hospital, the Children's Hospital, you're steps away from, you know, numerous local amenities. And I think another appealing aspect of the church is the zoning. It allows for a variety of redevelopment opportunities for the development community.”

Orr said the zoning allows for several possible redevelopment options, though no specific plans have been announced, and a future buyer would ultimately decide what comes next for the site.

For now, residents say they hope whatever replaces the long-empty building helps serve the neighborhood that has grown around it.