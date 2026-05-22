Man found seriously injured in car following shooting near Tidewater Drive: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was found shot in a car near Tidewater Drive on Friday, according to Norfolk police.

Around 1:10 p.m., a shooting was reported in the 7500 Block of Tidewater Drive. Inside a car near the scene, a man was found with a life-threatening injury, according to Norfolk police. The investigation is ongoing, Norfolk police did not mention a suspect or possibly pending charges.

News 3 is working to learn more about this incident, check back with us for updates.

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