Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Man found seriously injured in car following shooting near Tidewater Drive: NPD

Norfolk police car
Norfolk Police
Norfolk police car
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was found shot in a car near Tidewater Drive on Friday, according to Norfolk police.

Around 1:10 p.m., a shooting was reported in the 7500 Block of Tidewater Drive. Inside a car near the scene, a man was found with a life-threatening injury, according to Norfolk police. The investigation is ongoing, Norfolk police did not mention a suspect or possibly pending charges.

News 3 is working to learn more about this incident, check back with us for updates.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.

True Crime 757 Podcast