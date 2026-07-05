Fireworks spark dune fire in Norfolk's Ocean View area

NORFOLK, Va. — A fireworks-related fire burned through the dunes near Ocean View Avenue and Chesapeake Boulevard Saturday night, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

Video from the scene shows flames moving through the dune grass as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue told News 3 the fire was caused by fireworks. Crews were able to stop the flames before they spread to nearby homes or other structures, and no structural damage was reported.

It's unclear how much of the dune area was damaged.

News 3 has reached out to Norfolk Police to learn whether anyone could face charges or citations in connection with the fire. We are awaiting a response.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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