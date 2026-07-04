Experts warn of serious fireworks and sparkler risks this July 4th

NORFOLK, Va. — Fireworks are a Fourth of July tradition, but safety experts are urging caution this holiday weekend — including with items many families consider harmless, like sparklers.

Gregory Pierce, Director of Community Education at Patient First, shares the danger comes down to one common factor.

"It's not so much the type of fireworks, as the fact that there's fire, and that's the, the big thing is the fact that there's fire there, even though it's a controlled setting, the fire can't get out of hand, and that's the biggest problem," Pierce said.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 15 people across the. country died from firework accidents in 2025. Those same reports show 13,000 people suffered injuries.

Even small items like sparklers carry big risks. Sparklers sent an estimated 1,300 people to the emergency room last year. The National Safety Council says sparklers can cause severe burns, and experts say they should be kept away from small children.

"The big thing, the smaller children are the ones that have the most problems because they don't have the, the good hand-eye coordination, but the big thing is, is make sure that, that they're, uh, they're not using anything that's age inappropriate for the, for them," Pierce said.

Safety experts recommend properly disposing of burned-out sparklers and avoiding ground-based sparkler devices.

If a firework does not go off as expected, experts say to douse it with water before approaching it. People should also stay clear of fireworks launch sites and avoid picking up any debris.

Experts also strongly urge people to avoid drinking alcohol while using fireworks.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.