Lake Taylor football eyes history after claiming 2025 state title

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Lake Taylor Titans are setting their sights on history. Coming off a state championship last December, the Titans are chasing something no Lake Taylor team has ever accomplished — back-to-back state titles.

The formula is no secret. Lake Taylor's run game has long been the engine driving the program's success and head coach Hank Sawyer said opposing defenses know what's coming.

"Last year we had over four thousand yards coming out of the backfield," Sawyer pointed out.

The ground attack carried the Titans to a state crown in 2025 — their first since 2019 — and Sawyer said the pieces are in place to do it again, including six returning starters on both sides of the ball.

Leading the way is senior quarterback Kevin Adams, who earned All-State honors in 2025 both under center and at safety on defense. Adams said the championship run only sharpened his focus.

"It motivates us to go back," the senior said. "We want to go back. We've seen we can do it last year and I think we can do it again."

Sawyer praised Adams as the cornerstone of the program.

"I'm not the smartest guy in high school football but the quarterback is everything," the head coach exclaimed. "He never got rattled."

Adams said he is embracing the responsibility that comes with being a returning champion and a team leader.

"I feel like I've got to put more pressure on my guys to be strong and be better than me," the QB noted. "I've just got to hold them accountable and hold myself accountable for our mistakes."

Lake Taylor joins Maury as the two Eastern District teams coming off state titles and players said they welcome the target that comes with being the defending champs.

"I like being top dog," noted senior offensive lineman Elijah Thomas. "I like everybody coming for us so we're that and we can work."

"We want all the smoke," senior lineman Travis Willis added. "We feel like we're the best team in my opinion, so we'll get the job done as long as we put our minds to it."

Junior athlete Payton Mattox said the run game will remain the foundation — and the challenge for opponents.

"Yes, you can expect that, but can you stop it?" Mattox said.

Mattox added a repeat title is the only acceptable outcome.

"I think we've got to go back-to-back," he stated. "I think that's the only way we can look at this as a success. Nothing less."

Thomas and Willis echoed that sentiment, with both players pointing to the back-to-back as a defining goal for the program and for Sawyer.

"That's our thing — back-to-back and make it happen for Coach Sawyer," said Thomas. "We've got to make it happen. That's it."

"Going back-to-back, being the first team to go back-to-back and winning the Eastern District, in my opinion," added Willis. "Those two would make the season a success. Anything other than that is a bust to me."

Lake Taylor kicks off its 2026 campaign at home against Heritage on August 28.

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