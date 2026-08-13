Jones, Norfolk State set to host annual Back to School Bash

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones remembers needing school supplies as a kid and how he might have benefited from some sort of supply drive. Now he and the Spartans are making sure students and parents in their community don't have to look very far.

The green and gold will host their annual Back to School Bash this Sunday, August 16, at Echols Hall on campus.

"I'm in a position to give back to the community," Jones said. "I want to give back as much as I can. The more you support the community, they'll support you. I think we ask them to come to these games and show support and wear their green and gold and this is just a token of appreciation of doing that by giving back to the community."

The drive will run from 11 a.m-2 p.m. Kids of all ages can come to the team's home floor and pick up notebooks, pens, backpacks, folders and more. There will also be face-painting, bounce-houses, music, games and basketball.

Jones is happy to see his players embracing the event as well.

"Some of those guys were in the same shoes I was in," he noted. "I think some of those guys fully understand what we're trying to do and embracing being a role model. You are a role model to these kids. They get a chance to see you on ESPN and other TV stations and doing interviews like this, but sometimes they really can't just touch you. During those three hours they can touch you, they can laugh with you, they can dance with you and get some school supplies out of it, too."

The head coach said the event usually brings between 250 and 300 kids and is a constant flow throughout the three hours.

"There's no registration and usually we have enough for everybody," he said. "Just come get what you want. There's no [cap] on what you can get. We want to make sure all the stuff is gone."

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.