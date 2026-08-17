Norfolk State football season brings free light rail rides, new security measures

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University's football season kicks off next Saturday, and fans will again be able to ride the Tide light rail for free to home games as part of a second-year partnership between NSU, the City of Norfolk and Hampton Roads Transit.

Fans can park for free at the former MacArthur Center mall in downtown Norfolk and board the Tide, reaching the NSU campus in just over 11 minutes. Two Tide light rail stations serve NSU, with the Ballentine station being closer to the stadium. Riders can also board from free HRT park and rides to the east or other stations to the west.

"I think we really have built upon last year's success in providing these great opportunities," said Kelly Straub, Director of Communications for the city of Norfolk.

Thomas Becher of Hampton Roads Transit said the program has already made a measurable impact on ridership.

"It's fair to say that on those game days (last year), we have seen a dramatic increase in ridership, particularly at those stations around [campus]," Becher said.

NSU is also providing free buses between campus and the former MacArthur Center.

New this season, fans will go through security and have their tickets scanned as they enter campus — instead of at the stadium. Wanding will take place a second time at the stadium entry gates, says Ross Gordon, an Assistant Athletic Director at NSU.

"You saw it a little bit last year with Homecoming," Gordon said, of a trial-run the university implemented last year.

It was the same game that drew a record-47,000 fans to the football stadium during the inaugural year of the Michael Vick coaching era at NSU.

It's gonna be new and hopefully safer," Gordon said.

Gordon also says fans will notice some changes in the gameday experience inside the stadium, including new LED lights installed above the stands.

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