Deadly shooting on Colley Avenue shakes Norfolk's Ghent neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. — A 31-year-old Norfolk man has died after a domestic-related shooting along a busy stretch of Colley Avenue in Ghent, and police have identified a man wanted in connection with the investigation.

Norfolk police identified the victim Thursday as Tony L. Camarillo, 31, of Norfolk.

Officers were called to Colley Avenue near Spotswood Avenue around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found Camarillo suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Camarillo was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police described the shooting as domestic-related.

The shooting happened in the heart of Ghent's Colley Avenue business corridor, an area typically busy with people walking between restaurants, shops and other neighborhood businesses.

Crime scene tape went up along the street Wednesday night as police investigated. By Thursday, the tape was gone and businesses were open as people returned to the sidewalks.

For people who live nearby, however, the deadly violence was jarring.

"It was scary," neighbor Louise Lavey told News 3. "I was shocked. That's what it was. I was shocked."

As the Norfolk Neighborhood Reporter for News 3, I also live just a few blocks from where the shooting happened and regularly walk this section of Colley Avenue. It's an area where foot traffic is a part of everyday life — whether people are heading to dinner, doing laundry, walking their dogs or visiting one of the neighborhood's locally owned businesses.

Jeff Maisey, president of the Ghent Business Association, said violence like Wednesday night's shooting is not something people in the neighborhood are accustomed to seeing.

"Yeah, we really don't have big crime problems here whatsoever. Not like other parts of Hampton Roads," Maisey said. "You know, you don't see drive-by shootings or carjackings happening here again."

Maisey believes the amount of foot traffic along the business corridor helps discourage crime.

"I think part of the reason is we have so much, you know, you know, foot traffic here in Hampton Roads that it kind of discourages those sort of crimes from happening," he said.

Maisey described Ghent as an "old school" neighborhood, comparing it to a classic American Main Street. He pointed to its locally owned restaurants and retail shops, outdoor dining and walkability as some of the things that make the neighborhood distinctive.

"This is such a unique neighborhood to anywhere else in Hampton Roads," Maisey said. "Locally owned restaurants and retail shops. You can walk everywhere. People know your name. They smile at you up and down."

Police identify man wanted in investigation

As detectives continue investigating Camarillo's death, Norfolk police have identified 30-year-old Skyler R. Brock of Seaford as wanted in connection with the case.

Police said they believed Brock could be in the Seaford area of York County.

News 3 cameras captured an active law enforcement presence in Seaford Thursday morning.

Police have not said whether that activity was directly connected to the search for Brock.

Anyone with updated information about Brock's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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