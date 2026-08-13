Man seriously injured in Colley Avenue shooting: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was seriously injured in a shooting on Colley Avenue on Wednesday night, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

There is a large police presence on the 1500 block of Colley Avenue near Spotswood Avenue as officers investigate a domestic-related shooting, according to NPD. The victim was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

Detectives are searching for 30-year-old Skylar Brock to speak with him about the shooting, pictured below. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Norfolk Police Department

This is an active investigation, check back for more.

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