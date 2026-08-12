Man dies after shooting in Norfolk's Young Terrace neighborhood: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A man died following a shooting on Tuesday in the Young Terrace neighborhood, Norfolk police said in an update shared on Wednesday.

Around 11 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 300 Block of Nicholson Street. 38-year-old Bernard Robinson was found with life-threatening injuries at the scene, according to Norfolk police. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Watch previous coverage: Man seriously injured in shooting in Norfolk's Young Terrace neighborhood

Man left seriously injured after shooting near Nicholson Street: NPD

A News 3 crew on the scene saw numerous officers and a large area taped off by investigators.

Norfolk police say this incident remains under investigation.

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