'Something has to be done:' Fatal crash on Granby St. highlights ongoing concerns about speeding

NORFOLK, Va. — A section of Granby St. in Norfolk near the old DePaul Hospital was back open late Friday morning after a double-fatal crash earlier in the morning. Neighbors News 3 talked with who live in the area say this is far from the first time something like this has happened and traffic on Granby St is concerning.

“We’ve lived here now for about for about 30 years and we have seen an increase in speed," Mary Lou Speckheuer said.

Speckheuer is worried about speeding on Granby St.

Watch: Two dead after Granby Street crash in Norfolk, prompting partial road closure

Two dead after Granby Street crash in Norfolk, prompting partial road closure

“People are losing their lives and it affects a lot of people," Speckheur explained.

Norfolk police believe speed was a factor in Friday’s crash. Police said a car reportedly hit a tree at Granby St. and Beverly Ave. a little after 3 a.m. and caught fire. Two people died, and their identities are currently unknown, according to NPD.

Police say they identified the crashed car as the same car that was involved in a chase with NPD officers earlier, and confirmed that it was stolen. Officers lost contact with the car before it crashed, but a bystander saw the car hit a tree and called 911.

In April 2025, News 3 was on scene of a fiery crash in the area that left one car upside down in a parking lot. A picture from a crash in the area in September 2025 shows a car heavily damaged after taking out some power poles.

Watch: Three hurt, two seriously, in multi-car crash on Granby Street Sunday

Two people with life-threatening injuries after multi-car crash on Granby Street in Norfolk

Speckheuer said she’s not opposed to putting up speed cameras.

“I hope that that would slow people down," said Speckheuer.

Traffic on Granby St. has also been a concern for folks wanting to ride bikes. It’s an issue News 3 has talked with riders about.

Watch: 'A watershed moment:' New bike lanes coming to Granby Street in Norfolk's Wards Corner

New bike lanes, safety upgrades coming to Granby Street in Norfolk

"Presumably, if I’m in the right third lane, an automobile would move over into the other lane to give me safe passage. That’s not always realistic," Bike Norfolk President Liz Scleeper said.

“It’s dangerous. Almost on every single journey I have at least one serious near-death experience," said Bike Norfolk Vice President Michael Merritt.

The city created bike lanes on Granby St. to try to keep riders safe, but resident News 3 talked with Friday said the lanes hadn't slowed traffic down. A ribbon cutting scheduled for Friday to celebrate the lanes was postponed because of the crash.

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News 3 reached out to the city and the Norfolk City Council member who represents the area to ask what the city has done to improve safety on Granby St. and what else, if anything, the city was considering doing. A city spokesperson responded for both the city and the council member, saying a response would be premature because Friday’s crash was still under investigation.

“Something has to be done," said Speckheuer.

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