'I thank everybody for coming out:' Butterfly Walk raises awareness, money for lupus, fibromyalgia

HAMPTON, Va. — Raising awareness about lupus and fibromyalgia can be as easy as walking around an indoor track. People did just that when they came together at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton.

Chastity Corbett is the founder and CEO of the nonprofit called Social Butterflies Foundation. She has lupus and organizes the walk each year.

She invited News 3 to come to the 2026 event. Along with raising awareness, the walk raises money for the nonprofit to use to help people with lupus and fibromyalgia.

Lupus causes your body’s immune system to attack healthy tissue, causing skin, joint, and organ inflammation. Fibromyalgia causes pain throughout the body, extreme tiredness, and sleep problems.

“I thank everybody for coming out and supporting because it’s making a difference, We surpassed our fundraising goal of $20,000, so that’s going to help a lot of people in our community," Corbett explained.

Watch: 'We unite:' Hampton Roads woman continues to raise awareness about lupus, fibromyalgia

'We unite:' Hampton Roads woman continues to raise awareness about lupus, fibromyalgia

“The energy of everyone, the support, talking to those who have Lupus. I mean, it’s not common that you meet somebody that has Lupus every day. So I just felt at home," said 2026 Butterfly walk Grand Marshal Stormy Blue.

The 2026 event also included vendors, entertainment, resources, and more.

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