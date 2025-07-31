'We unite:' Hampton Roads woman continues to raise awareness about lupus, fibromyalgia

HAMPTON, Va. — Chastity Corbett Hampton is continuing her effort to raise money and awareness for lupus and fibromyalgia.

Corbett is no stranger to News 3. Most recently, News 3 talked with her in 2024 as she prepared to hold her annual Butterfly Walk inside the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton for the first time. It had previously been held outside but was moved inside to avoid having to deal with the weather.

The walk is the biggest fundraiser for the local nonprofit Social Butterflies Foundation which provides financial and social support for people with lupus and fibromyalgia.

Corbett herself has lupus. The disease causes your body’s immune system to attack your organs and often also comes with fibromyalgia, a disease that affects connective tissue.

Corbett was hoping to raise $20,000 with the 2025 walk. The event will include music and entertainment for kids and adults.

“We unite. I call it a family reunion. Because hat what it feels like when we all come together. Raise awareness, see other people who understand what you’re going through," said Corbett. "Lupus and fibromyalgia are diseases most people don’t know a whole lot about but they really devastate so many lives.”

The walk runs from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Boo Williams Sportsplex.

