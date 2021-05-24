Virtual Butterfly Walk aims to raise $25,000 by June 5 to support people battling lupus, fibromyalgia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - On June 5, put on your purple and walk anywhere in support of people battling lupus and fibromyalgia.

The Social Butterflies Foundation's annual Butterfly Walk is going virtual for the second straight year.

"Last year was our first virtual due to the pandemic and everyone just had a great time," said Chastity Corbett, Founder and CEO for the Social Butterflies Foundation.

Corbett says she founded her non-profit, named for a symbol representing lupus, after seeing the gaps support services that national organizations were leaving.

"Emergency financial assistance, nobody should have to choose between their health and their rent. We also have our COVID relief program," said Corbett of her foundation, which also provides wigs for patients who lose their hair, scholarships to patients and family members and support for those battling lupus and fibromyalgia.

Corbett knows first hand the struggle of fighting lupus. In 2005, she was diagnosed with the disease, which causes a person's immune system to attack their own organs and tissues.

"We actually have a war going on inside our own body," she said. "I'm actually in the middle of a flare."

Social Butterflies Foundation Past Butterfly Walks have been held at local stadiums. This year's is the second straight virtual walk.

But Corbett's determination to help others is stronger than her illness.

She's set a goal of $25,000 for this year's Butterfly Walk, raised through the $35 registration fee. So far, she's been able to raise just over half that amount during May, which also happens to be Lupus Awareness Month and Fibromyalgia Awareness Month.

"One of our mottos is 'butterflies don't let each other fly alone' so we're here. You're not in this by yourself. We've been there, we understand exactly how you're feeling and what you're going through," said Corbett.

Click HERE to register for the 2021 Butterfly Walk and for more information about lupus, fibromyalgia and Social Butterflies Foundation.