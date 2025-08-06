Chance for rain, multiple systems in Atlantic put spotlight on flooding in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON, Va. — Showers and storms were in the forecast Tuesday and multiple systems were brewing out in the Atlantic. There’s no need to panic, but with a wet few days possibly ahead it’s a good reminder that Hampton Roads is no stranger to flooding when rain moves through.

“I think, first of all, what we have to remember is many of our stormwater systems are more than 50 years old and climate has changed in 50 years," said Carol Considine.

Watch: Tour highlights planned work to address flooding in historic Hampton Community

Considine is the director of applied projects in Old Dominion University’s Institute for Coastal Adaptation and Resilience. She said updating stormwater systems isn’t something that can happen quickly and it isn’t cheap, which is why many systems are as old as they are.

The problem doesn’t stop there, though.

Watch: Flood season is here: Things to know before you drive through a flooded road

“I think the biggest problem that we have right now is that building codes don’t incorporate the latest scientific data," Considine explained.

As of Tuesday, the city of Hampton was about a year into what was expected to be at least a three-year study with the Army Corps of Engineers to try to address flooding in the city.

Watch: City of Hampton and Army Corps of Engineers study flood risks

In the meantime, the city has other plans in place.

“The public works department has what’s called a summer storm plan," Hampton Public Information Officer Mike Holtzclaw said.

He tells News 3 a big focus is on keeping storm drains clear of debris. The city also emphasizes the importance of residents being prepared, especially if a big storm is coming.

Watch: Hampton Roads homes keep flooding, data shows amount of repetitive loss properties

“Know in advance what you’re going to need to do in the case of flooding. Pay attention to the reports from the National Weather Service and from the city," said Holtzclaw.

Overall, Considine believes the Hampton Roads region is being proactive but also stresses the importance of preparation.

“We do have some protections in place, which will definitely make a difference, but we still have some vulnerabilities to a large hurricane in the region," Considine said.