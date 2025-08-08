First Warning Forecast: Summer-like temps return!

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

The clouds clear out but the temperatures heat up!

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy and below normal making it our 8th below normal day in a row. Highs hover in the upper 70s and low 80s. Gusty northeasterly winds will create rough surf and minor tidal flooding. A few spotty showers will be possible with clouds and rain fading overnight.

Saturday skies will be partly sunny to start with brighter and drier conditions returning by evening. It will be noticeably brighter Sunday with lower rain chances as well. Highs both weekend days will be in the low 80s.

We get warmer in the week ahead. High temperatures climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s. There will be lower rain chances. "Feels like" temperatures will be near 100 degrees by the middle of next week.

