First Warning Forecast: Heating up again next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

The heat cranks up next week!

This evening will be very comfortable. Skies remain mostly clear with lows tonight in the upper 60s.

The gorgeous conditions continue Sunday with low rain chances and plenty of sunshine. Highest rain chances will be mainly confined to portions of the Outer Banks. Highs reach the low 80s.

We gradually get warmer next week. By Wednesday, high temperatures will be near 90 with heat index values in the mid 90s. There will be a slight chance for isolated showers and storms each day.

