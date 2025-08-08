First Warning Forecast: Cool, cloudy, and windy today, Warming up next week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Scattered showers and windy to end the work week. Highs in the 80s this weekend. Warming up next week.

Mostly cloudy today with scattered showers throughout the day. Highs will struggle to reach the 80s again today. It will be windy with a NE wind at 10 to 20 and gusts 20 to 30 mph.

Highs will reach the low 80s this weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies with lower chances for showers. The wind will also relax through the weekend.

Temperatures will start to climb again early next week. Highs will reach 90 by midweek with afternoon heat index values closer to 100.

Today: Scattered Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 10-20

Tonight: Scattered Showers. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tomorrow: Scattered Showers. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tracking a tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic. Development of this system appears unlikely during the next day or two, but environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive in a few days. A tropical depression could form late this weekend or early next week while the system moves northwest across the central Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (60%)

A non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to form in a day or so a few hundred miles offshore of North Carolina. Some tropical or subtropical development is possible this weekend while the system moves northeast over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream. By early next week, the low is expected to reach colder water and an area of strong upper-level winds, ending its chances for tropical or subtropical development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

