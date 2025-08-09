First Warning Forecast: Pleasant weekend before a warmup next week!

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

A beautiful weekend is in store as sunshine returns and mainly dry conditions prevail!

Mostly sunny skies this morning will turn to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Some spotty showers are possible in Northeast North Carolina, with dry weather expected everywhere else. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s, with winds out of the NE at 10-15 mph. Rough surf is expected once again, with waves 4-5 ft and along with a high risk of rip currents.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with dry conditions expected region wide. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s, with lighter winds out of the E at 5-15 mph. On Monday we'll see a higher chance for rain, with a 30% chance of an afternoon shower or storm.

Things will head up once again by the middle of next week, with humidity and storm chances returning as well! Heat indices will jump into the upper 90s by Wednesday.

