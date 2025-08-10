Tony Nargi joined WTKR News 3 as their weekend morning meteorologist in July 2025. Prior to that, he spent 2 years at KBJR in Duluth, Minnesota as their weekday morning meteorologist. He also graduated from Pennsylvania State University in May 2023 with a degree in Atmospheric Science and Meteorology and is a huge college football fan! Tony grew up in Winthrop, Massachusetts, a small town just outside of Boston. It was in Winthrop where at a young age, he became extremely fond of Nor’easters, a powerful type of coastal storm that can drop several inches of snow!

Aside from forecasting the weather, Tony is a passionate Boston sports fan. He also enjoys running and completed his first marathon in June 2025! You can catch him on weekend mornings from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., or Monday through Wednesday at 12 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.!