Virginia Beach Tree Canopy Loss

Pleasure House Point is home to a wetlands renovation project that began in March of this year. The goal is to restore eight acres of tidal wetlands in the Pleasure House Point area.

The tidal wetlands are important for animal habitats and mitigating coastal flooding, however the project also came with some public backlash that we reported on back in March.

That backlash was over the removal of over fifty-two hundred trees. Virginia Beach resident Tim Solanic along with many others online are still advocating for the replacement of those trees.

Tim advocated for a replacement policy "A lot of people would like to think the replacement policy would be one for one, because we're losing our tree canopy".

However the Virginia Beach Public Works only mentions that nearly seven hundred trees have been replaced at Pleasure House Point, with no project in place to replace the remaining forty-five hundred.

A city ordinance adopted by the Virginia Beach City Council in 2020 states that "the City will replace any trees that the City removes on City property."

This adoption doesn't specify any timeline when trees that are removed on city property need to be replaced.

Neighbors like Tim in Virginia Beach would like to see those trees replaced sooner rather than later.

"Plant 4500 trees, c'mon man lets make it happen!" said Tim.

We previously reported on a peaceful protest that took place at Pleasure House Point over the removal of those trees. Here is a link to that previous reporting. https://www.wtkr.com/news/in-the-community/virginia-beach/virginia-beach-residents-voice-concerns-as-work-begins-at-pleasure-house-point