Virginia Beach residents voice concerns as work begins at Pleasure House Point

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Pleasure House Point looks different now as construction begins and trees come down, prompting discontent among some residents living off Marlin Bay Drive.

“It's heartbreaking,” said Adam Mateo, who lives nearby.

Mateo was one of many who peacefully protested on Tuesday morning in front of construction equipment, hoping to delay the removal of trees.

John Hood

"I understand the complex history of the area, but the fact is, there are hundreds of life forms existing in every acre of land here that are dependent on it. The local community has a very real concern about flooding,” Mateo added.

The city plans to convert this forest back into a wetland to offset other wetlands disrupted by flood mitigation projects elsewhere in Virginia Beach.

Although officials have been discussing this project for months, residents believe there is ongoing litigation that should pause the tree removals and isn't being addressed.

John Hood

“There's really no pause on this, which doesn't make a lot of sense,” Mateo said. “Should the appeal be heard and the ruling or the motion go in the favor of the constituents, then you can't replant the trees. The damage is done.”

According to the Virginia Beach City Manager, the construction work has been permitted.

The city reported that a notice of appeal was filed, but a petition of appeal has yet to be submitted.

Given that situation, the city sees no issue with moving forward with the project.

“We recognize and appreciate the passion of residents and supporters of the Pleasure House Point Natural Area. Restoring natural tidal wetlands is essential for filtering pollutants, supporting wildlife, strengthening flood resilience, and more. This initiative provides a sustainable solution for dredging, flood protection, and roadway development by minimizing wetland impacts and reducing long-term maintenance.” Ali Weatherton-Shook, spokesperson for the City of Virginia Beach

The city says the overall project has been in progress since at least 2018, with an updated report presented to the city council in December 2024 and funding approved on January 7, 2025.

Throughout that process, city leaders did meet with residents on their concerns.

In January, volunteers and city staff relocated 650 native tree saplings, including over 100 native live oaks.

In addition to wetlands grasses, over 600 trees will be planted, including 336 live oaks and 192 water oaks.

The city has also made modifications to the construction entrance to avoid impacting significant trees or tree stands that have been designated for protection.

Additional resources regarding the overall project can be found here.