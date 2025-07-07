Robie Evans in Chesapeake jail on child sex crime charges

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man is charged with multiple sexual offenses involving minors under his care following his recent arrest, according to Chesapeake police.

Among the accusations Robie Evans, 61, is facing, according to records from the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office, includes taking indecent liberties with child by person in a custodial or supervisory relationship, aggravated sexual battery by a parent/grandparent of a child, forcible sodomy of a minor and incest with a minor.

The specifics about who these charges involved were not available as of Monday afternoon.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on July 28, 2016, sheriff’s office records indicate.

Evans is currently being held at the Chesapeake City Jail.

This article will be updated as we learn more.