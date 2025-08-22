Man accused of shooting another man to death on Harvard Drive

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man has been arrested and accused of shooting and killing another man last weekend in Chesapeake, according to the city's police department.

Cesar Anibal Ramirez Roque, 21, is charged with second-degree murder and firearm use in commission of a felony (first offense), police say.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened on Saturday, Aug. 16 on Harvard Drive, police say. When officers arrived around 10:45 p.m., they found a man who had been shot. He was identified by police as Gilberto Mendoza Ramos, 28, of Chesapeake.

Ramos was pronounced dead at the hospital, police say.

Ramirez Roque has a hearing scheduled for Oct. 22.