3 rescued after boat overturns in Lake Drummond

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Three people were rescued from Lake Drummond after their boat overturned Friday morning, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Around 6:30 a.m., dispatchers got a call about three people stranded in the water after their boat overturned. After police and fire personnel found the three people in the water, Chesapeake Swiftwater Boats were called to conduct the rescue operation.

One Swiftwater boat rescued two people around 7:30 a.m., and another Swiftwater boat rescued the third person two minutes later.

The three rescued people were taken to the hospital to get evaluated and treated.