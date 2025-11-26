Buffalo Family and Friends deliver Thanksgiving meals to seniors and people impacted by government shutdown

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — This Thanksgiving is no different for Buffalow Family and Friends Community Days, Inc. This family-oriented organization addresses food insecurities and provides daily essential items to individuals in need in Chesapeake all year round, but Thanksgiving is a special time for the organization. Like they have done every Thanksgiving for the past 15 years, they're making sure thousands don't go without a holiday meal.

Starting Friday November 21, more than 400 volunteers have been helping at the Buffalow Family and Friends headquarters in the South Norfolk section of Chesapeake to prepare, pack, and deliver meals to thousands of people across Hampton Roads.

"I truly desire helping people, and just to see the smile on individual's faces when they get food or hygiene kits, or free salon services, or anything else that we do here at Buffalow. It's just a real proud feeling moment in my life," Jonathan McNair, Buffalo Family and Friends Public Relations and Marketing Director said.

On Wednesday, News 3 joined McNair as he delivered Thanksgiving meals to seniors in Chesapeake. Volunteers loaded up a U-Haul with 60 bags of food, each containing at least two complete Thanksgiving meals including turkey, ham, sides, dessert, and water bottles. Wednesday's destination was Heron's Landing, an apartment complex in Chesapeake that houses seniors who were previously homeless.

"I'm truly grateful. Especially during these difficult times. It really makes things a lot more pleasant," Charles Ellison said.

Ellison has lived at Heron's Landing for more than a decade. He's one of many residents who depend on organizations like Buffalo Family and Friends to ensure they have a hot meal for Thanksgiving.

The scope of their mission extends far beyond one apartment complex. While Buffalow Family and Friends is centered in Chesapeake, people in other cities like Suffolk, Portsmouth, and Franklin receive the Thanksgiving meals as well. McNair explained their ambitious goal for the holiday season.

"The total goal is to make sure that we can say at least 25,000 times, somebody had a meal between now and Thanksgiving," McNair said.

Thousands of these Thanksgiving meals are being delivered across Hampton Roads to not only seniors, but also to families impacted by the recent government shutdown. McNair understands how missing even one paycheck can create a ripple effect of financial challenges.

"To miss a paycheck, even if you get reimbursed, sometimes you have to do other things to manage in that moment, and unfortunately, sometimes having a need, creates, more needs," McNair said. "So, just to take that load off of an individual, and say 'hey, we got you this year with your turkey or with your ham.'"

Hundreds of Buffalo Family and Friends volunteers are working to fill the gap for neighbors like Ellison, who recognizes the timing couldn't be better.

"It's a very blessing and fortunate situation because, you know, with the government shutdown, a lot of people didn't have no idea what their situation would become for these holidays, so this is truly great," Ellison said.

In addition to the delivered meals, Buffalow Family and Friends will host a free Thanksgiving dining experience on Thanksgiving Day at noon at 2403 Bainbridge Blvd., Suite B. Guests can eat a banquet-style meal at the facility, or pick up the food to go, while supplies last.

The organization's 16-year commitment to serving Chesapeake and surrounding communities continues to make a difference, one meal at a time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.