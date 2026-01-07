Suspect connected to deadly shooting near pool hall arrested: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A suspect connected to the deadly shooting near a pool hall on Dec. 15 has been arrested and charged, Chesapeake police said Wednesday.

Chesapeake police had previously asked for the public's help in locating 38-year-old Donelle D. Felder after the shooting. After his arrest, Felder was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of felony, according to court information.

On Dec. 15, around 6:55 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of South Military Highway for a report of a homicide. When officers arrived they found 40-year-old Kelvin Earl Smith shot and killed.