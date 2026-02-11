Chesapeake food pantry amount of families served doubles as Hampton Roads need for food grows

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake food pantry has seen a dramatic 50% increase in families served over the past year, highlighting the growing need for food assistance across Hampton Roads.

The House of Blessing Food Pantry, located behind Harvest VA Church in Greenbrier, now feeds between 70 to 120 families per week, compared to about 40 families weekly at this time last year, according to Director Cherie Sgambelluri.

"The cost of things is just really expensive right now, and people just need financial assistance," Sgambelluri said.

Shareena Rhodman, a Chesapeake neighbor who visits the pantry monthly, relies on the service for essential items like rice, cereals, meat, soap and toilet paper.

"Because all the time…I don't have the digits to go to Food Lion," Rhodman said.

The 70-year-old resident depends on state assistance to make ends meet.

"I'm over 70. I know I don't look like it, but I am. And my digits are from the state. We don't exactly get Bill Gates money," Rhodman said.

House of Blessing operates as a benevolence ministry that runs entirely on donations from their congregation and partner churches. The organization distributes food and other essentials to neighbors in need every Wednesday morning and evening through a drive-through system.

"People come in and get food. They register at the desk. We give them food based on the number of people that are in the households. They drive around, they pick up their food at the food dock and get prayer if they need," Sgambelluri said.

The pantry has partnered with the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia for about a year, receiving three separate grants to provide free food. They also work with Operation Blessing, Church of Messiah, and Center Point Community Church. Through these partnerships, House of Blessing receives food donations from Food Lion and Harris Teeter that are still good but can no longer remain on store shelves.

Beyond food distribution, House of Blessing offers financial assistance for rent, water, gas and electric bills. Neighbors requesting bill pay assistance will have to complete a confidential interview process.

The pantry also provides toiletries, diapers, and items like can openers for homeless individuals, depending on available donations. Sgambelluri, who has served as director for nearly two years, said the organization provides personal support to each client.

"We get to know each one of them personally. We pray with them, if they ask for prayer, we pray with them. We just love on them. We get to know them," Sgambelluri said.

For those hesitant about seeking help, Sgambelluri offers reassurance.

"There's no need to be nervous. We just ask your name, a few simple questions, and we give you food and just love you," Sgambelluri said.

Getting help is simple - people just need to provide their name to register and receive a food bank card. No extensive questioning is required.

For Rhodman, the pantry provides more than just necessities – it offers community and compassion.

"I've been here quite a few times, and they know me on sight. And then I'm greeted with a smile, and that helps, that helps a lot," Rhodman said.

The organization welcomes food donations, financial contributions, and volunteers. Those interested in helping can click here to fill out the House of Blessing contact form.

