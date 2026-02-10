Racial slur allegations at basketball game prompt Chesapeake schools to review

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake mother addressed the school board Monday night after she says her son was called a racial slur during a high school basketball game last Friday.

Tiana Morton says the incident happened when her son's Great Bridge JV basketball team was playing at Hickory High School. Morton asked that her son not be named.

"There were the use of racial slurs, the n-word was tossed around a few times from different players on the team," Morton said. "I didn't hear it. I saw it mouthed."

Morton says she of course talked about what happened with her son and says white Hickory players were using the racial slur during the game.

"Eventually my son did react and tried to get to another player and then he was ejected, but no consequences were given to the other players," Morton said.

After the incident, Morton posted about what happened on social media. The post has been shared more than 1,000 times.

Morton says she has spoken with the principal of Hickory High School about the incident.

"She let me know that it was confirmed that children were saying the n-word on the court, but they are not confirming who said it," Morton said.

Morton brought her concerns to Monday night's school board meeting.

"When racial harassment is minimized or addressed inconsistently, it sends a message to students about what behavior is tolerated and whose experiences are taken seriously," Morton said.

The board's chair briefly responded to Morton's comments.

"Please email the rest of your comments because we do care about what you have to say," Kim Scott said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Chesapeake Public Schools said they were aware of the concerns, adding, "We take all reports involving student conduct, including allegations of inappropriate or discriminatory language seriously."

The spokesperson says because this involves students, they cannot comment on individuals or potential discipline, continuing, "There are clear procedures in place for reviewing concerns at the school level and in coordination with the VHSL."

Morton says the language is unacceptable.

"I think it's degrading, I think it's dehumanizing," Morton said.

