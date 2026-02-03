Valentine's Day deals, dining, and gift guide: What to know before you spend

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — If you're looking to do something this Valentine's Day or go out to eat, I'm going to run down what's worth your money and what questions you need to ask.

I stopped by The Stockpot in Chesapeake as chef and kitchen manager Jalen Cruz made mouthwatering meals.

"We say it's healthy, comfort food and that's true. So, we make everything from scratch," Cruz said.

This Valentine's Day at the Chesapeake location on Battlefield Blvd., they're having their first Charcuterie Night.

"I'm actually able to have fun with my specials. I'm able to collaborate with my team [and] my other chefs at the other locations and actually see what we can come up with," Cruz said.

"Being able to support local businesses that you guys go to get your coffee at every morning, get your biscuit sandwich at every morning helps us stay in business as well and also allows us to do fun things for the community as well too."

When you're looking for a holiday deal at any restaurant, make sure you want everything on the pre-fixed menu. Be aware of any gratuity that's added automatically and ask if drinks, desserts, or other add-ons are included.

The Stockpot's Alex Greagori says specialty nights help cater to local interests.

"We're using quality meats and cheeses as well as homemade crackers as well as homemade desserts. All our beverages - mocktails and cocktails - are all crafted with fresh juices as well as house-made syrups," Greagori said.

Greagori said the Charcuterie Night is $65 per ticket and includes two crafted beverages, house made dessert, and a custom charcuterie board for two.

Maybe you're more of a gift-giver. Ashley Lyons, owner of Adele Diamond, says they've got you covered.

"[We’re a] local family: five kids, three stores in the area - one Chesapeake and two in Virginia Beach," Lyons said.

"It's our joy and our honor to help you find the right thing and whatever it takes we'll make that happen," Lyons said.

Watches, rings, necklaces - whatever you choose, Lyons says the money stays local.

"It does stay local and then we can support local businesses and then Hampton Roads as a whole grows from all of that," Lyons said.

For Valentine’s Day, if you spend $499 at Adele Diamond, you'll get a bottle of wine from a local winery, two Adele wine glasses and a gift card for a $100 dinner.

No matter where you're buying jewelry, ask if there's a lifetime warranty and what it covers. Also check on maintenance plans available and return windows.

Maybe you're a "smell-the-roses" buyer and want to give flowers. Going in-person allows you to see the arrangement true-to-size. Sometimes what's advertised online isn't to-scale. Also, make sure free delivery applies to peak dates, like Valentine's Day, and your zip code.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."