Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-264 ramp in Chesapeake, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Saturday morning on Interstate 264 in Chesapeake.

Troopers say they were notified around 7:35 a.m. of a person lying on the left shoulder of the ramp connecting Interstate 264 westbound to Interstate 664 northbound.

The pedestrian, a 39-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say his injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

No information has been released about the vehicle involved, and it is unclear how long the man had been on the roadway before troopers arrived.

The investigation remains ongoing.