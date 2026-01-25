Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
15  WX Alerts 36  Closings/Delays
NewsIn Your CommunityChesapeake

Actions

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-264 ramp in Chesapeake, police say

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-264 ramp in Chesapeake, police say
Virginia State Police
Posted
and last updated

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Saturday morning on Interstate 264 in Chesapeake.

Troopers say they were notified around 7:35 a.m. of a person lying on the left shoulder of the ramp connecting Interstate 264 westbound to Interstate 664 northbound.

The pedestrian, a 39-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say his injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

No information has been released about the vehicle involved, and it is unclear how long the man had been on the roadway before troopers arrived.

The investigation remains ongoing.

More stories from Chesapeake

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast