Candlelight vigil and rally for Alex Pretti to be held outside VA clinic

Two federal officers fired shots during an encounter that killed ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, a Customs and Border Protection official told Congress in a notice sent Tuesday.
2 federal officers fired shots during encounter that killed Alex Pretti, DHS tells Congress
DHS releases its timeline of events in fatal shooting of Alex Pretti
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — There will be a candlelight vigil and rally on Wednesday night in Chesapeake for Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old who was shot and killed by Customs and Border Protection agents in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Pretti was a registered nurse who worked in veteran's affairs. He was holding a cellphone, apparently filming law enforcement activity, nearly one mile away from where Renee Good was shot by an immigration enforcement agent earlier this month.

The vigil will be outside the North Battlefield VA's clinic at 70 Knell's Ridge Blvd.

