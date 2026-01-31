Chesapeake Area Shelter Team volunteers spend snow day keeping unhoused neighbors warm during winter weather

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake volunteer is spending his snow days serving others instead of staying home during this weekend's winter storm.

Tom Schlosser has been volunteering with the Chesapeake Area Shelter Team, also known as CAST, for a decade. The longtime church coordinator volunteer said he'd rather help people than sit at home during severe weather.

"What are you gonna do? Sit home and do nothing and freeze, watch TV? So you might as well come and serve and help make somebody's life a little bit better," Schlosser said.

The shelter extended its hours January 30-February 1 because of the extreme cold temperatures. CAST usually runs in the evenings during its season from November through May, but opened 24/7 this weekend to ensure everyone experiencing homelessness could stay overnight.

"Given the circumstances of the weather, CAST, which usually runs in the evenings, has opened up for the full weekend for days and nights," said Kelvin Wright, Chesapeake deputy city manager.

Wright said the extreme conditions have drawn more people to seek shelter services.

"Given how cold it has been, how extreme it is, more people are taking advantage of the fact that the shelter is open all the time for 24 hours," Wright said.

CAST is a faith-based organization where churches banded together to provide shelter for unhoused people during the winter months. The program serves over 500 guests annually and is marking its 15th year of operation during the 2025-2026 winter season.

The Chesapeake Cares Resource Center, where CAST operates, celebrated its one-year anniversary, though CAST has been running in Chesapeake by churches since about 2008. The resource center itself is open year-round during the day, providing employment information, health screenings and other services. Wright praised the unique partnership between the city and faith community.

"This is one in which the faith-based community decided that they wanted to play a key role in helping out their fellow man, and their kindness and compassion is really remarkable," Wright said. "It's part of what we call Chesapeake Cares. It is a community that cares about their fellow man."

Various Chesapeake churches and community organizations take turns hosting guests for one week per season. The program operates through partnerships with local churches, the City of Chesapeake and community organizations.

Schlosser and other volunteers from different churches across Chesapeake cook meals and organize activities for guests. Saturday's dinner featured beef, potatoes and carrots prepared like a pot roast.

"I got my bedroom next door here, and I spend the night so I'm here if there's any problems," Schlosser said.

The shelter offers various activities including cornhole, shuffleboard and ping pong. Sunday morning's breakfast menu includes French toast casserole, eggs and waffles.

Wright said the centralized location allows multiple people to receive services and shelter during extreme weather conditions. Guests can get shelter, engage in games and activities, receive good meals and find protection from the storm. CAST provides blankets and mats for guests, while hosting churches and community organizations provide meals and grab-and-go lunch items. The organization's mission is to provide consistent, safe and accessible shelter while treating every guest with dignity and compassion.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.