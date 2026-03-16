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Coverage of broken Chesapeake mailbox leads to repair

Coverage of broken Chesapeake mailbox leads to repair
Coverage of broken Chesapeake mailbox leads to repair
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CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Neighbors in the Dominion Pines area of Chesapeake say postal workers told them they saw News 3's previous coverage regarding the damaged community mailbox on Cobblewood Arch and came out Friday to repair it.

The mailbox had been knocked down during January’s winter storm, forcing residents to drive daily to the main post office on Battlefield Boulevard to collect their mail.

Disabled veteran Gina Wilson-Gatling said the delays put her medications at risk, and other neighbors expressed concerns about safety due to the broken mailbox.

Now, neighbors are just happy to be receiving their mail back at their homes.

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