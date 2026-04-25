More than 80 Oceanfront businesses offer $9.30 deals on Saturday for Take Back Our Beach Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Restaurants, retail stores, and entertainment venues participated in the event to promote positivity after an all-age curfew impacted the Oceanfront last weekend. Dough Boys is one of the many Oceanfront businesses that participated. Owner George Kotarides said he is relieved a judge granted a restraining order against the temporary 9:30 p.m. curfew for all ages.

"We’re making lemonade out of lemons. It’s nine dollars and thirty cents, represents the time of the curfew of 9:30pm, which is no longer," Kotarides said.

Kotarides offered a $9.30 deal on a signature alcoholic beverage called 'Trip to the Beach' and a $9.30 cheesy flatbread. He said last weekend was tough for business owners.

"We noticed less foot traffic, less crowds. Some businesses suffered more than others, especially late night places like you know, clubs and bars and things like that," Kotarides said.

Family Fun Xperience Theatre also struggled last weekend during the temporary all age curfew.

"It pretty much killed everything. We lost money last weekend, yes. We, we cancelled one show, we did one show. We lost money on that, yeah," Family Fun Xperience Executive Director Tim Ritter said.

Ritter said he has high hopes for Take Back Our Beach Saturday. He offered a $9.30 deal for a kids ticket with a meal included to Saturday night’s family-friendly show at the theater. He said a kids ticket with a meal is typically around $24.

"We’re a nonprofit theater but we obviously survive on ticket sales and things like that to be able to keep doing what we’re doing," Ritter said.

Kotarides and Ritter said Saturday was all about supporting fellow business owners at the Oceanfront after a rocky couple of weeks.

"Everybody’s super positive. We’re excited to have all that behind us," Kotarides said.

"We partner together on things constantly, and that’s what really helps everybody down here–and we’re all about the community," Ritter said.

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