VB's all-age Oceanfront curfew halted after judge grants restraining order

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The all-age curfew at the Oceanfront has been halted after a judge granted a restraining order against the measure on Thursday, according to News 3 reporter John Hood.

This development came after five Oceanfront businesses joined together to file a temporary restraining order to block the enforcement of the curfew. This move halts the last night of the temporary 9:30 p.m. curfew at the Oceanfront, which would have been on Friday.

Watch previous coverage: Virginia Beach leaders vote 10-1 to approve temporary 9:30 p.m. all-age Oceanfront curfew

VB Curfew for everyone

On April 16, Virginia Beach city leaders voted 10-1 to impose this all-age curfew following the April 11 shooting at the Oceanfront that left eight injured. The curfew included areas from Rudee Loop to 31st Street, with exceptions for diners, hotel guests or attendees of other designated events in the area.