Car crashes into VB apartment, hospitalizing 2 and displacing 13

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A car slammed into an apartment building on Tuesday, hospitalizing the driver and a child inside the apartment, according to Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched to the 350 Block of Fernwood Court at 5:20 am and found a car fully inside the two-story apartment complex. The driver and a child inside the apartment were both trapped, they were rescued at around 6:00 p.m. and were taken to a local hospital. 13 people were forced out of their homes and are getting help from the Red Cross.