$25M lawsuit filed against VB law enforcement over Rolin Hill's in-custody death

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A newly-filed lawsuit is seeking millions of dollars in damages over the death of Rolin Hill, a man who passed away in the hospital after suffering from a medical emergency while in jail back in 2024.

The wrongful death lawsuit is seeking $25 million. It was filed by Kenneth LaDuca, an attorney with the Price Benowitz, LLP law firm. The plaintiff in this case is Stanley Hill, Rolin Hill's father.

The defendants named in the lawsuit are the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office (VBSO), the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD), the Virginia Beach Emergency Communications & Citizens Service (VBECCS), and all Virginia Beach law enforcement.

News 3 learned that civil rights attorney Ben Crump is working with the plaintiffs on this case.

Watch previous coverage: Family holds vigil in Virginia Beach to remember Rolin Hill

Family holds vigil in Virginia Beach to remember Rolin Hill

The lawsuit alleges that Hill died from injuries he suffered after being beaten by Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office deputies in June 2024. It alleges that VBSO, VBPD and VBECCS failed to have policies in place to train their employees on use of force and crisis intervention for people experiencing a mental health crisis.

This new lawsuit comes amid criminal proceedings against three former Virginia Beach deputies that are accused in the death of Hill.

Eric Baptiste of Virginia Beach; Michael Kidd of Chesapeake; and Kevin Wilson are charged with second-degree murder, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Baptiste and Kidd also face assault and battery charges, with five counts against Baptiste and two against Kidd. The proceedings against these deputies shed more light onto the circumstances surrounding Hill's death.

Previous coverage: 'Horrific' bodycam footage shows former VBSO deputies booking Rolin Hill

'Horrific' bodycam footage shows former VBSO deputies booking Rolin Hill

Hill had been arrested on June 4, 2024, after authorities say he was trespassing at a 7-Eleven and acting disorderly. Police placed him in a WRAP restraint due to what they described as combative behavior before taking him to the Virginia Beach jail.

Video shown in court back in 2025 depicted deputies attempting to remove the restraint from Hill. In the footage, Hill is told to stop resisting while he is punched in the head and neck, and at one point, someone appears to place a knee on his neck.

At one point in the video shown in court, Hill is stripped fully nude with his stomach on the ground. The defense argued that it’s not unusual for all clothes to be removed in this situation.

Watch previous coverage: What was the WRAP restraint used on Rolin Hill?

VBPD explain what restraint device Rolin Hill was in when booked at VB jail

Hill later suffered a medical emergency and was taken to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, where he died on June 10.

The Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Hill's death a homicide, determining it was due to "positional and mechanical asphyxia resulting from restraint with neck and torso compression."

During a bond hearing for the charged former deputies, the judge called the bodycam video horrific, but added that it didn't answer whether the former deputies would be a danger in the future. The judge set bail at $5,000 and required the men's passports to be turned over, but gave no restrictions on movement.

News 3 reached out to Wilson's attorney following the decision who previously made this statement:

"First and foremost we extend our deepest and sincere condolences to the Hill family. Mr. Wilson is charged with intentionally and maliciously killing Mr. Hill. We expect the evidence to ultimately show that Mr. Wilson’s actions that evening were both lawful and based upon his training and experience, and that they did not in any way contribute to the tragic death. These questions will ultimately be resolved at the trial and I’d ask the public to withhold judgement until that time." S. Mario Lorello, Wilson's attorney

Virginia Beach Sheriff Rocky Holcomb addressed the "troubling nature" of the bodycam footage in the following statement released back in Jan. 2025:

“Today during the bond hearing for the former deputies charged in the case of Rolin Hill, people in the courtroom got to see a glimpse of what I saw on body-worn cameras on June 5, 2024, which prompted me to immediately ask the Virginia State Police for an independent investigation into the incident and put five VBSO deputies on administrative leave. That investigation along with the VBSO Professional Standards Office investigation led me to terminate their employment on Oct. 18, 2024, and resulted in the criminal indictments announced this month.





I understand the troubling nature of the video footage shown in court today. What happened in that video is not indicative of the culture of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office nor the professionalism, compassion and skill of our 400 deputy sheriffs. That is why I have met personally with every deputy to reinforce our training, policies and expectations and to ensure they understand the weight of the public trust we uphold.







I also understand the public demand to see all of the camera footage from this incident. I have not released it for two reasons. First, out of respect for the Hill family. Second, to maintain the integrity of the investigations, criminal proceedings and right of the accused to have a fair trial.







The VBSO will remain cooperative, accountable and transparent throughout this case with all parties involved, and we respect and have faith in the judicial process.







From day one, I have taken this incident very seriously and have taken every possible measure to prevent it from reoccurring. I remain committed to justice for Rolin Hill and all those involved in this incident."

Baptiste’s case is scheduled to begin on Sept. 28, 2026 — more than two years after Hill’s death. Kidd’s trial is set to begin on Dec. 1, 2026. A trial date for Wilson is set for Feb. 8, 2027.

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