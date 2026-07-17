VBPD seeks info from public after officer shoots man with knife on Shore Drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is seeking information from the public regarding the shooting that took place last Friday, which involved an officer shooting a man with a knife on Shore Drive.

VBPD is asking people who were around 2800 Shore Drive during the shooting, witnesses, and those with photos and videos to submit evidence through the VBPD Evidence submission portal.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Virginia Beach police got a call about a person walking through traffic with a knife. Officers arrived at the 2800 block of Shore Drive and found a 24-year-old man from Richmond at the beach shoreline with an 11" knife.

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Officers tried to talk the man down and told him to drop his knife, but the suspect did not listen, according to VBPD. Officers then shot a less-lethal "sponge round" from an SAGE launcher, which they called "not effective," so an officer shot the man.

They immediately gave him medical attention and he was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The officer who shot him is on temporary Critical Incident Leave, which is standard protocol, according to VBPD.

“Photos, videos, and other information, no matter how small it may seem, could be valuable to the investigation,” VBPD wrote in a social media post.

VBPD is continuing to investigate the shooting.

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