Federal lawsuit filed to block sale of Virginia Beach National Golf Course to Dragas Companies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against the City of Virginia Beach in an effort to block the proposed sale of Virginia Beach National Golf Course.

The lawsuit, filed by SFF Conservation Initiative, Inc., asks a federal judge to stop the city from moving forward with the sale until the current management agreement for the golf course expires on December 31, 2026, and until the group says the proposal complies with federal law.

The complaint centers on three key issues: whether the property's federally protected status is being violated, whether the proposal conflicts with the Clean Water Act, and concerns surrounding a bald eagle nest located on the golf course.

The lawsuit comes after months of public debate over the city's proposal to sell the nearly 350-acre golf course to Dragas Companies for a mixed-use development. A public hearing was originally expected to be followed by a council vote this month.

Instead, the city postponed that timeline after discovering an error in the public hearing notice. The notice incorrectly listed the property at about 300 acres instead of approximately 350 acres. The hearing will now be re-advertised, with a public hearing and council vote expected on August 11.

The city released a brief statement on the lawsuit.

"We are aware of the lawsuit filing, but it has not been formally served," the city said.

Even with the vote delayed, residents still showed up to Tuesday night's council meeting to make sure their voices were heard before the decision is made.

"Those choices are going to be at the next meeting and so are we."

Others argued the level of public opposition should carry significant weight when council ultimately takes up the proposal.

"There's overwhelming opposition, and those of us standing in opposition are VB taxpayers."

With the vote now pushed back to August 11 and a federal lawsuit pending, the future of Virginia Beach National Golf Course remains uncertain.

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