4 juveniles, adult seriously hurt in crash on Landstown Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Five people, including four juveniles, were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach Saturday afternoon.

According to Virginia Beach Police, Emergency Communications and Citizens Services (ECCS) received a report of the crash at approximately 1:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Landstown Road.

When officers and emergency medical crews arrived, they found multiple people injured.

Police said four juveniles suffered life-threatening injuries, along with one adult. Investigators said the injured adult was the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

All five injured patients were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the crash has not been released. The Virginia Beach Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit is investigating what led up to the collision.

Police have not released the identities or ages of the victims, and no additional information was immediately available Saturday evening.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department.

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