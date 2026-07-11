Virginia Beach community comes together for Salem High student injured in hit-and-run

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Candles lit the Salem High School football field Friday night as classmates, teachers, coaches and loved ones stood shoulder to shoulder for 16-year-old T.J. On July 8, police say the Salem High student suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck while riding his bicycle in a hit-and-run crash.

While police have arrested a suspect, the focus Friday night was on the teenager whose impact reached far beyond the classroom.

"TJ is one of the most lovable kids you could ever meet."

Friends didn't remember T.J. by the way they met him. They remembered how he made them feel.

"The same remarkable young man, someone whose smile could light up a room… Hunam's positive attitude was contagious."

For many, those memories stretched back years.

"Ever since fifth grade, he has always been one of the happiest people to be around."

Others said T.J.'s greatest gift wasn't what he said — it was how he made people believe in themselves.

"He taught me that I have to try and fit in the crowd. I could just be myself."

As the vigil came to a close, T.J.'s family looked out at the crowd and thanked everyone who has continued praying and standing beside them.

"Thank you everyone for being here with us during this difficult time."

Among those in attendance was Virginia Beach City Councilman Cash Green, who says seeing so many people come together is a powerful reminder of the city's compassion — but also of the work that still needs to be done.

"The feeling is not something that I want the community to get used to," Green said.

Green says nights like this should inspire more than support — they should inspire action.

"It makes me think of prevention. I'd rather than seeing this again," Green said.

And while the candles eventually burned out, Green says the community's commitment to one another should never fade.

"Our slogan VB Strong means that," Green said.

VB Strong, Green says, is more than a slogan — it's a promise to stand together in times of joy and in times of heartbreak.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.