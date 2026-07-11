James looks to put her own mark on Princess Anne girls basketball

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- La'Daja James has plenty of experience with basketball in Virginia Beach, but she's still getting warmed up to the fact that she's now the head coach of one of the state's powerhouse programs.

"It hasn't set in," she smiled. "With social media, everybody's posting about it. It's kind of set in. I've talked to Coach (Darnell) Dozier so it kind of really hit when he said congratulations and things like that. It's exciting."

James, who played at First Colonial and spent the last five years as an assistant varsity and head junior varsity coach for the Patriots, admits that Dozier is the only coach she's never beaten, but feels up to the task when it comes to trying to fill his shoes. While others may feel pressure, she's embracing the challenge.

"I've talked to Coach Dozier, we have a good understanding and I feel like what he's done, the legacy that he's left, is going to be hard for anybody to try to compare to that," noted James. "I'm going to say it's no pressure because I'm coming in as a head coach and I want to have a clean slate and start over and do everything my way."

It may be her first varsity head coaching gig, but James has plenty of experience on the hardwood. In addition to her coaching experience at First Colonial, she played her final two years of college at Norfolk State where she earned First Team All-MEAC honors. James also eclipsed the 1,500 career point mark during her high school days with the Patriots. Now she's taking aim at building on Dozier's legacy while leaving her own mark on the program.

"He wants me to come in and do things my way, not follow in his footsteps," the head coach said of her predecessor's support. "I think just having him in my ear, being that support and being that person to let me know that this job is for me... just having his support, I feel like that's going to go a long way."

And when the ball is tipped to start the 2026-2027 campaign, James hopes fans of Cavaliers will see the program pick up right where it left off. Princess Anne will enter the upcoming campaign on a 71-game winning streak and looking for its fifth consecutive state crown.

"I hope it doesn't look too different besides the head coach," she said. "I hope to keep everything rolling the same way that Coach Dozier did."

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