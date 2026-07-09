Ladeja James succeeds Darnell Dozier as Princess Anne head girls hoops coach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Darnell Dozier led Princess Anne girls basketball to state titles in more than half of his seasons leading the program. Now the Cavaliers have decided who will take the baton and try to keep it going.

Ladeja James has been named the next head coach of the Princess Anne girls basketball team, school principal Dr. Ryan Schubert announced Thursday afternoon. She will take the reins of one of the most successful programs in Virginia basketball history.

A 2015 graduate of First Colonial, James has spent the last five years as the head girls junior varsity and assistant varsity coach at her alma mater. She found success as a college player, beginning her carer at South Georgia Technical College before transferring to Norfolk State for her final two seasons, where she earned First Team All-MEAC honors.

The former Patriot eclipsed 1,500 career points during her high school playing days.

James has big shoes to fill. Dozier led the Cavaliers to 16 state titles in 31 seasons, all since 2002. He stepped down from his post as Princess Anne's head coach at the beginning of May after amassing 793 career victories. The Cavs finished 2025-2026 with a 28-0 record and capped it off with their fourth consecutive state crown, also their 12th in the last 13 seasons. Princess Anne will enter the upcoming campaign on a 71-game winning streak.

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